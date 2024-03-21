Lok Sabha polls: BJP aims for 'clean sweep' in state, says CM Yadav

The CM also said the BJP has filed its first nomination for the first phase of polls from Sidhi Lok Sabha seat | File image | (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said a wave is prevailing in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and the ruling BJP is aiming for a "clean sweep" in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 28 out of the total 29 seats in MP and the Congress managed to win only one seat -Chhindwara.

The state will this time have the parliamentary polls in four phases from April 19 to May 13 and votes will be counted on June 4.

While the BJP has announced its candidates for all the 29 seats, the Congress has so far declared nominees for 10 seats.

Talking to reporters in Jabalpur, CM Yadav said, "There is a wave prevailing in the country in favour of Prime Minister Modi."



While the BJP has declared its candidates all for the Lok Sabha seats in the state about 10 days ago, the Congress is yet to find candidates for contesting elections, especially in big cities, he said.

"There is tremendous response from people towards the BJP," the chief minister said.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP is heading towards a landslide victory, he said.

"In 2014, we won 27 seats, in 2019, we got 28 seats and now in 2024, we are going for a clean sweep and definitely we are heading towards fulfilling Modi Ji's slogan of 'Abki baar 400 paar' (referring to the target to win more than 400 seats out of 543) this time," the CM said.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, the "double-engine" government (referring to the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre and in MP) will run at a rapid pace and will leave no stone unturned to ensure the development of the state, he said.

The CM also said the BJP has filed its first nomination for the first phase of polls from Sidhi Lok Sabha seat.

On Wednesday, BJP's Sidhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Rajesh Mishra filed his nomination papers. Mishra is pitted against former minister and Congress Working Committee member Kamleshwar Patel.

Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Jabalpur, Mandla (ST), Balaghat and Chhindwara seats in MP will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.