LIVE: BJP froze party accounts to create hurdles for Congress, says Kharge
Lok Sabha elections 2024 latest news: Catch all the latest updates on the announcements related to General Elections here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Slamming the BJP-led central government today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that those in power should not have direct or indirect control over constitutional bodies and resources. In a press conference also addressed by ex-Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the party highlighted that all its accounts were frozen.
Congress leader Nana Patole said that candidates have been finalised for 12 seats, after the party's Central Election Committee met on Wednesday to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. He added Congress will hold talks with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar today to finalise the remaining seats.Nana Patole said, "We have discussed at least 18-19 seats of Maharashtra, we have finalized at least 12 seats and tomorrow morning we have a meeting with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Final discussions will be held and all seats will be announced by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.'' The meeting was attended by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal and other members of the panel. The Grand Old Party has so far announced 82 candidates in two lists for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning on April 19.
Congress leader Nana Patole said that candidates have been finalised for 12 seats, after the party's Central Election Committee met on Wednesday to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. He added Congress will hold talks with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar today to finalise the remaining seats.Nana Patole said, "We have discussed at least 18-19 seats of Maharashtra, we have finalized at least 12 seats and tomorrow morning we have a meeting with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Final discussions will be held and all seats will be announced by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.'' The meeting was attended by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal and other members of the panel. The Grand Old Party has so far announced 82 candidates in two lists for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning on April 19.
A poll official said that three candidates, one of them from the BJP, filed nomination papers on Wednesday for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan stated that the nomination process for six Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh, where polling would be held in the first phase on April 19, began on Wednesday with the issuance of a notification. Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Jabalpur, Mandla (ST), Balaghat and Chhindwara are the seats where the process began . On the first day, two candidates filed five nomination forms in Sidhi, including BJP's Rajesh Mishra, while one nominee submitted papers in Shahdol, he said.
1:43 PM
Party will issue final list of candidates in next 1-2 days: Maha Congress leader Patole on MVA meeting
1:40 PM
Congress' ability to fight elections has been damaged: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre of freezing of accounts
"We can do no campaign work. Our ability to fight elections has been damaged," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said while launching a scathing attack on the government over the issue of freezing of the party's accounts due to an Income Tax returns issue.
1:36 PM
There is no democracy in India today: Rahul Gandhi
This is not a freezing of the Congress' accounts but a freezing of Indian democracy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said. "There is no democracy in India today and the idea that India is the world's largest democracy is a complete lie," Rahul Gandhi alleged, terming the freezing of accounts a criminal action against the Congress and a criminal action by the prime minister and home minister.
1:34 PM
Give Cong access to its bank accounts to ensure level playing field: Sonia Gandhi
Money from the Congress' accounts were being taken away forcefully, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi said today. "Systematic effort is underway by prime minister to cripple the Congress financially," she said, slamming the government.
1:30 PM
Lok Sabha polls 2024 updates: Congress doesn't even have money to buy a train ticket, says Rahul Gandhi
1:29 PM
Grateful for love and support I get from people: Ex- Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
"Jahan Janata hoti hai, vahan Mama hota hai. I am grateful for the love and support I get from the people. I will work for them till my last breath," said former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan while travelling in a passenger train for the campaign in Ganj Basoda Assembly of Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.
12:53 PM
This (act) is freezing of Indian democracy: Rahul Gandhi
This is not freezing of Cong's bank accounts, it is freezing of Indian democracy, Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference today.
12:51 PM
Systematic effort by PM to cripple Congress financially, says Sonia Gandhi
At a press conference, Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a systematic effort to cripple the party financially. Sonia Gandhi said, "The issue we are taking up today is extremely serious. This issue affects not just the Indian National Congress, but our democracy itself, most fundamentally. A systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to cripple the Indian National Congress financially. Funds collected from the public are being frozen and money from our accounts is being taken away forcibly."
12:48 PM
Constitutional institutions should allow us to freely access bank accounts: Congress chief Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that those in power should not have direct or indirect control over constitutional bodies and resources.
12:47 PM
BJP froze party accounts to create hurdles for Congress, says Kharge
The party in power amassed funds through electoral bonds while freezing our accounts to create hurdles for us in fighting polls, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 12:47 PM IST