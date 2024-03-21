LIVE: BJP froze party accounts to create hurdles for Congress, says Kharge

Slamming the BJP-led central government today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that those in power should not have direct or indirect control over constitutional bodies and resources. In a press conference also addressed by ex-Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the party highlighted that all its accounts were frozen.



Congress leader Nana Patole said that candidates have been finalised for 12 seats, after the party's Central Election Committee met on Wednesday to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. He added Congress will hold talks with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar today to finalise the remaining seats.Nana Patole said, "We have discussed at least 18-19 seats of Maharashtra, we have finalized at least 12 seats and tomorrow morning we have a meeting with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Final discussions will be held and all seats will be announced by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.'' The meeting was attended by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal and other members of the panel. The Grand Old Party has so far announced 82 candidates in two lists for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning on April 19.

A poll official said that three candidates, one of them from the BJP, filed nomination papers on Wednesday for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan stated that the nomination process for six Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh, where polling would be held in the first phase on April 19, began on Wednesday with the issuance of a notification. Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Jabalpur, Mandla (ST), Balaghat and Chhindwara are the seats where the process began . On the first day, two candidates filed five nomination forms in Sidhi, including BJP's Rajesh Mishra, while one nominee submitted papers in Shahdol, he said.