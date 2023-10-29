close
BJP chief JP Nadda to address rallies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today

Later, Nadda will hold road rallies in Khairagarh, Chhuikhadan and Gandai towns before addressing another public meeting in Pandariya constituency, he said

J P Nadda, Nadda

File image | Photo: Twitter @JPNadda

Press Trust of India Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 9:00 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda will address two public meetings and hold three road shows in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Sunday, a BJP functionary said.
Nadda arrived at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday evening and went to Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the BJP's state headquarters.
"The BJP president held a meeting with the party's core committee members of some assembly constituencies. On Sunday, he will listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme in Amlidih area here. Nadda will then leave for Dongargarh assembly constituency in Rajnandgaon district to address a public meeting," the party functionary said.
Later, Nadda will hold road rallies in Khairagarh, Chhuikhadan and Gandai towns before addressing another public meeting in Pandariya constituency, he said.
Dongargarh, Khairagarh and Pandariya are among the 20 constituencies that will go to polls on November 7 in the first phase of elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly.
Polling in the remaining 70 seats will be held on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.
On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also address rallies in Rajnandgaon and Kawardha constituencies of the state.
Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 9:00 AM IST

