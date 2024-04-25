Lok Sabha polls Phase 2: 89 seats go to polls on April 26; all details here

The second phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on Friday, April 26. This phase will see voting in 89 constituencies in 13 states and Union territories (UT).

All 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerela will go to polls on Friday, concluding voting in the state.

This will also be the second and final phase of voting for Manipur, Rajasthan, and Tripura.

A total of 16 seats from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, which are scheduled to hold polls in all seven phases, will be up for voting in the second phase.

Here is everything you need to know about Phase 2 of the 2024 general elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: Key dates

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 28

Last date for candidates to submit their nominations: March 28 (Thursday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidature: April 8 (Monday)

Date of polls: April 26 (Friday)

Counting of votes: June 4 (Tuesday)

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being conducted in seven phases. Phase one concluded on April 19, and Phase 2 is set to begin on April 26. Phase 3 to 7 will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, respectively.

The UT of Jammu and Kashmir, which has five seats, will hold polls for each seat gradually in the first five phases, while Ladakh's lone seat will hold polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

Which states and UTs will vote in Phase 2

1) Assam: Five out of 14 LS constituencies

2) Bihar: Five out of 40 seats

3) Chhattisgarh: Three out of 11 constituencies

4) Karnataka: 14 out of 28 seats

5) Kerala: 20 out of 20 seats

6) Madhya Pradesh: Seven out of 29 seats

7) Maharashtra: Eight out of 48 seats

8) Manipur: One out of two constituencies (Outer Manipur seat will go to polls twice, with some areas in the first and some in the second.)

9) Rajasthan: 13 out of 25 seats

10) Tripura: One out of two seats

11) Uttar Pradesh: Eight out of 80 seats

12) West Bengal: Three out of 42 seats

13) Jammu and Kashmir: One out of five seats

Key candidates in Phase 2 Lok Sabha elections voting

In Wayanad, Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is standing as a candidate, while his opponents include Annie Raja from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerela President K Surendran. Meanwhile, incumbent MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor faces competition from Union Minister of State and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the Thiruvananthapuram seat.

In Uttar Pradesh, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini is aiming for her third win from Mathura as a BJP candidate, while in Meerut, the BJP has nominated Ramayan actor Arun Govil as its candidate.

In Bihar's Purnia constituency, former Member of Parliament Rajesh Ranjan (also known as Pappu Yadav), who recently merged his party with Congress, aims to represent the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Ignoring Congress' advice Yadav is contesting the elections as independent candidate.

In Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is set to contest, hoping to succeed former three-time chief minister and current Assembly Speaker Raman Singh. Baghel's previous attempts at parliamentary elections were from Durg in 2004 and Raipur in 2009, both resulting in defeats.

Wayanad - Kerala: Rahul Gandhi (Congress)

Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) vs Shashi Tharoor (Congress)

Alappuzha - Kerala: K.C Venugopal (Congress)

Balurghat - West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar (BJP)

Udaipur - Rajasthan: Tarachand Meena (Congress)

Bhilwara - Rajasthan: C.P. Joshi (Congress)

Jalore - Rajasthan: Vaibhav Gehlot (Congress)

Kota - Rajasthan: Om Birla (BJP) vs Prahlad Gunjal (Congress)

Jodhpur - Rajasthan: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP)

Purnia - Bihar: Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav (Independent)

Mathura - Uttar Pradesh: Hema Malini (BJP)

Meerut - Uttar Pradesh: Arun Govil (BJP)

Tumkur - Karnataka: V. Somanna (BJP)

Mandya - Karnataka: H.D. Kumaraswamy (JDS)

Bangalore - Karnataka: Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress)

Bangalore South - Karnataka: Tejasvi Surya (BJP)

Rajnandgaon - Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Bhagel (Congress)

Amravati - Maharashtra: Navneet Kaur Rana (BJP)

Parties currently holding the Lok Sabha seat: State-wise list

1) Assam:

Darrang-Udalguri (gen): The constituency was earlier known as Mangaldoi (held by BJP) but was renamed following the delimitation exercise last year.

Diphu (ST): BJP

Karimganj (gen): BJP

Silchar (SC): BJP

Nagaon (gen): Congress

2) Bihar:

Kishanganj (gen): Congress

Katihar (gen): JD(U)

Purnia (gen): JD(U)

Bhagalpur (gen): JD(U)

Banka (gen): JD(U)

3) Chhattisgarh:

Rajnandgaon (gen): BJP

Mahasamund (gen): BJP

Kanker (ST): BJP

4) Karnataka:

Udupi Chikmagalur (gen): BJP

Hassan (gen): JD(S)

Dakshina Kannada (gen): BJP

Chitradurga (SC): BJP

Tumkur (gen): BJP

Mandya (gen): Independent

Mysore (gen): BJP

Chamrajanagar (SC): BJP

Bangalore Rural (gen): Congress

Bangalore North (gen): BJP

Bangalore Central (gen): BJP

Bangalore South (gen): BJP

Chikkaballapur (gen): BJP

Kolar (SC): BJP

5) Kerala:

Malappuram (gen): Indian Union Muslim League

Ponnani (gen): Indian Union Muslim League

Kottayam (gen): Kerela Congress

Kollam (gen): Revolutionary Socialist Party

All other 16 seats were won by the Congress party, including senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor from Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

6) Madhya Pradesh:

Tikamgarh (SC): BJP

Damoh (gen): BJP

Khajuraho (gen): BJP

Satna (gen): BJP

Rewa (gen): BJP

Hoshangabad (gen): BJP

Betul (ST): BJP

7) Maharashtra:

Buldhana (gen): Shiv Sena

Akola (gen): BJP

Amravati (SC): Independent

Wardha (gen): BJP

Yavatmal - Washim (gen): Shiv Sena

Hingoli (gen): Shiv Sena

Nanded (gen): BJP

Parbhani (gen): Shiv Sena

8) Manipur:

Outer Manipur (ST): Naga People's Front

9) Rajasthan:

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur (gen): BJP

Ajmer (gen): BJP

Pali (gen): BJP

Jodhpur (gen): BJP

Barmer (gen): BJP

Jalore (gen): BJP

Udaipur (ST): BJP

Banswara (ST): BJP

Chittorgarh (gen): BJP

Rajsamand (gen): BJP

Bhilwara (gen): BJP

Kota (gen): BJP

Jhalawar-Baran (gen): BJP

10) Tripura:

Tripura East (ST): BJP

11) Uttar Pradesh:

Amroha (gen): BSP

Meerut (gen): BJP

Baghpat (gen): BJP

Ghaziabad (gen): BJP

Bulandshahr (SC): BJP

Gautam Buddha Nagar (gen): BJP

Aligarh (gen): BJP

Mathura (gen): BJP

12) West Bengal:

Darjeeling (gen): BJP

Raiganj (gen): BJP

Balurghat (gen): BJP

13) Jammu and Kashmir:

Jammu (gen): BJP

Total voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections 2019: State-wise list

1) Assam: 81.6 per cent

2) Bihar: 57.33 per cent

3) Chhattisgarh: 71.64 per cent

4) Karnataka: 68.81 per cent

5) Kerala: 77.84 per cent

6) Madhya Pradesh: 71.2 per cent

7) Maharashtra: 61.02 per cent

8) Manipur: 82.69 per cent

9) Rajasthan: 66.34 per cent

10) Tripura: 82.4 per cent

11) Uttar Pradesh: 59.21 per cent

12) West Bengal: 81.76 per cent

13) Jammu and Kashmir: N/A

Total voter turnout (all states) in Lok Sabha elections 2019: 67.4 per cent