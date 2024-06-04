Lok Sabha polls: TMC candidates Shatrughan Sinha, Kirti Azad bag victories

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha won from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal on Tuesday, the ECI said.
The TMC leader defeated his nearest rival S S Ahluwalia of the BJP by a margin of 59,564 votes.
Sinha secured 6,05,645 votes, while Ahluwalia garnered 5,46,081 votes.
Cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad defeated his nearest rival Dilip Ghosh of the BJP by 1,37,981 votes in Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat.
Azad, the TMC candidate, secured 7,20,667 votes, while Ghosh, a former state BJP president, got 5,82,686 votes.
Speaking to reporters, Sinha said, "This is Mamata Banerjee's win. I will try my best to address the issues in the constituency. I had earlier said Mamata ji will be a game-changer and TMC will sweep Bengal."
Sinha, the sitting MP, alleged that the exit polls were "fabricated to misguide voters".
