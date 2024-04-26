Business Standard
LS elections 2nd phase: Actor Prakash Raj casts vote in Bengaluru

The actor, clad in a red printed shirt and white trousers, arrived at his designated polling station in Bengaluru to get his finger inked

Actor Prakash Raj, a known critic of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, cast his vote in Bengaluru amid polling for the second phase on Friday.
The actor, clad in a red printed shirt and white trousers, arrived at his designated polling station in Bengaluru to get his finger inked.
Speaking to media persons after casting his vote, the actor, who is not only a prominent face in the South film industry but also made character appearances in several Bollywood hits, said, "My vote is my right. It gives me the power to choose who will represent me, be my voice in Parliament. It is very important that you vote for a candidate you believe in. And, I voted for the candidate I believe in, the manifesto that promised change from the divisive and hate politics we have seen in the last decade."

