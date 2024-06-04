Business Standard
LS polls 2024: BJP ahead in 22 seats in Gujarat, Congress leads in 3

BJP leader Amit Shah is ahead on Gandhinagar seat, while Mansukh Mandaviya is leading from Porbandar

The BJP was leading in 22 and the Congress in three Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat as per early trends.

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP was leading in 22 and the Congress in three Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat as per early trends, an election official said on Tuesday.
Counting of votes for the single-phase elections in 25 seats held on May 7 began at 8 am on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading on 22 and Congress on three seats, the Election Commission of India (ECI) data showed.

BJP leader Amit Shah is ahead on Gandhinagar seat, while Mansukh Mandaviya is leading from Porbandar.
Congress candidate geniben Thakor was ahead on Banaskantha seat, leaving behind her BJP rival Rekha Chaudhary.

In Sabarkantha, Congress candidate and tribal leader Tushar Chaudhary was leading in early trends. In the Vadodara seat, BJP's Hemang Joshi was ahead.

The BJP candidates were ahead in Ahmedabad (East), Panchmahal, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Bardoli, Valsad, Bhavnagar, Porbandar and Bharuch.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

