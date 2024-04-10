Sensex (    %)
                             
LS polls: Amit Shah to address 3 rallies in MP, Maharashtra on Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday will visit Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra during which he will address three rallies to campaign for BJP candidates and attend other programmes, sources said

( In the evening, Shah will travel to Nanded in Maharashtra where he will address a rally for the BJP candidate | Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday will visit Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra during which he will address three rallies to campaign for BJP candidates and attend other programmes, sources said.
Shah will first travel to Mandla in Madhya Pradesh where he will perform puja at Maa Narmada Pujon Rapta ghat. After that, he will garland the statue of Rani Durgavati in the town.
Subsequently, the senior BJP leader will address a rally at the local police ground under the Mandla Lok Sabha constituency, sources said.
In the afternoon, he will travel to Katni in Madhya Pradesh where he will offer prayer at Vijaynath Dham mandir in the town and then he address a rally at the town, which comes under the Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency.
In the evening, Shah will travel to Nanded in Maharashtra where he will address a rally for the BJP candidate.

Topics : Amit Shah Lok Sabha elections Maharashtra BJP

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

