LS polls: 'Country will rise' if Constitution is changed, says Uddhav

The BJP wants to change the Constitution. The day they try to change the Constitution, the entire country will rise (against the attempt), Thackeray said

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dharashiv (Maharashtra)
Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed that the BJP wants to change the Constitution, and warned that the "country will rise" if that happens.
Central agencies had become "servants"of the BJP, he said at a rally at Dharashiv in central Maharashtra, adding that after the results on June 4, those who "troubled" his party men will be made to "pay with interest." "The BJP wants to change the Constitution. The day they try to change the Constitution, the entire country will rise (against the attempt)," Thackeray said. He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark that Pakistan was eager to make Congress leader Rahul Gandhi India's next PM, stating that none of the INDIA bloc leaders had gone and "shared a cake" with Nawaz Sharif.
The Sena (UBT) chief was apparently referring to Modi's surprise visit to Pakistan in 2015 for a meeting with his then counterpart Sharif.
After the INDIA alliance government comes to power, GST on seeds, pesticides and agricultural equipment will be scrapped, the GST regime will be reformed, and tax terrorism will be stopped, said Thackeray, a former Maharashtra chief minister.
First Published: May 05 2024 | 6:24 AM IST

