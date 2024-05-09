Business Standard
LS polls: Mann to campaign for AAP in East, South Delhi seats on May 11

Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25. The counting of votes will be held on June 4

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hold roadshows in East and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies on May 11 to campaign for AAP candidates, the party said on Thursday.
Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
Mann will seek votes for Kuldeep Kumar and Sahiram Pahalwan, who have been fielded from the East Delhi and South Delhi constituencies by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
"He will hold roadshows in the two constituencies," a party leader said.
Under a seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the AAP, the former has fielded candidates from three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the latter is contesting from the remaining four.

