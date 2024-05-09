'Corrupt' YSRCP govt in Andhra will be thing of past after Jun 4: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh will be a thing of the past after June 4 as people are fed up with "corruption, cronyism and mafia raj".

Modi said this after a roadshow here.

"Due to its strong link with Congress culture, YSRCP has only furthered corruption, cronyism and Mafia Raj. Andhra Pradesh is totally fed up of the YSRCP. Come 4th June, their government will be a thing of the past," he said in a post on 'X'.

The prime minister said that after travelling across the southern state recently, he was convinced that people were voting for the NDA alliance of the TDP, BJP and the Janasena in large numbers.

Women and young voters are propelling this surge of support, he said, calling the roadshow memorable.

Modi said the BJP and the TDP have worked together in the past and their alliance was committed to futuristic development, while the active support of the Janasena has further fortified the coalition.

He noted that the people of Andhra Pradesh view the NDA alliance as one that is capable of fulfilling aspirations.

"We want to improve agricultural productivity, boost industrial growth and ensure AP (Andhra Pradesh) makes a mark in the services sector too. We want to give wings to the entrepreneurial energy the people of this state are blessed with," Modi said.

The prime minister vowed that the NDA would leverage the coastline of Andhra Pradesh for its progress, working towards a port-led development of the state and encouraging the fisheries sector.

He said that emphasis on next-generation infrastructure would continue while much work needs to be done on road, rail and air connectivity. Modi added that they also want to build a strong digital infrastructure.

Earlier, Modi held a roadshow here to canvass for the NDA partners for the elections.

Following a public meeting at Kalikiri in Annamayya district in the afternoon, the prime minister commenced his roadshow in the evening from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Bandar Road in Vijayawada, NTR district.

Tight security measures were enforced in the city, especially on Bandar Road where most commercial establishments were shut.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu joined the roadshow, which ended near Benz Circle on Bandar Road.

Scores of NDA supporters from the ranks of the BJP, TDP and Janasena converged on Bandar Road to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.

Modi, Naidu and Kalyan waved at the crowds and acknowledged them with folded hands.

Several supporters clicked pictures and shot videos of the three leaders as they slowly moved atop a vehicle as part of the roadshow which lasted over an hour.

The roadshow was Modi's fourth electioneering programme in the southern state within two days after back-to-back meetings at Rajamahendravaram and Anakapalli on May 6, followed by another public meeting at Kalikiri on Wednesday.

Simultaneous elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies in the southern state will be held on May 13 and results will be declared on June 4.