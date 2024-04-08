Sensex (    %)
                             
LS polls: PM Modi on two-day visit to TN, to hold roadshow, says Annamalai

Another visit by the PM to the southern state was likely after April 12 and the schedule will be finalised later and announced, Annamalai added

Nawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu starting April 9, BJP state chief K Annamalai said here on Monday.
The PM will hold a roadshow in Chennai on Tuesday and address two public meetings the next day, he told reporters.
"The roadshow in Chennai will be held after 6 pm," covering segments of both South Chennai and Central Chennai, he said. Tamilisai Soundararjan is BJP's South Chennai candidate while Vinoj P Selvam is taking on DMK heavyweight Dayanidhi Maran from Central Chennai.
On Wednesday, Modi will first address a public meeting in Vellore, canvassing votes in support of ally PMK's Dharmapuri candidate Soumya Anbumani and AC Shanmugam, another alliance party leader who is contesting on the BJP symbol from Vellore.
The PM will then reach Mettupalayam, near here, and address a public meeting in support of the BJP's candidates from Nilgiris (L Murugan), Coimbatore (Annamalai) and Pollachi (K Vasantharajan), he said.
Another visit by the PM to the southern state was likely after April 12 and the schedule will be finalised later and announced, Annamalai added.
Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19, and the counting of votes taken up on June 4, at the end of the seven-phase polling across the country.

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

