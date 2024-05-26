Business Standard
Oppn will change Constitution, give reservation to Muslims, says PM Modi

He also accused the Samajwadi Party of neglecting the talent of people of the Yadav community and giving ticket to only family members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mirzapur (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday branded the opposition INDIA bloc as communal and casteist, and claimed they have decided to change the Constitution to give reservation to Muslims.
While the SP-Congress is dedicated to vote bank, Modi is dedicated to rights of backwards and the poor, he said addressing a poll meeting here in support of NDA alliance partner Apna Dal's candidate from Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat Anupriya Patel and Robertsganj Lok Sabha seat Rinki Kol.
"People of the country have identified the people of 'INDI alliance'. These people are staunch communal, casteist and dynast (parivar wadi). Whenever their government is formed they take decision on this basis," he said.
He also accused the Samajwadi Party of neglecting the talent of people of the Yadav community and giving ticket to only family members of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections Elections in India Indian constitution Election news Election campaign

First Published: May 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

