Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Opposition doing politics on PM Modi's mediation exercise, alleges BJP

Opposition parties hate India's traditions, temples and the exercise to rejuvenate its holy places, he alleged, adding that they also hate a leader engaged in a silent meditation, Trivedi said

bjp flag,lok sabha

The opposition can never understand this because it seeks to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and fight 'Shakti', Sudhanshu Trivedi said | (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Friday accused opposition parties of doing politics on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation in Kanyakumari, saying they understand neither India nor Indianness.
BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said Modi lives the cultural and traditional ethos of Indian nation which is represented in its temples in different parts of the country and even outside in a place like Balochistan.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The opposition can never understand this because it seeks to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and fight 'Shakti', he said.
Opposition parties hate India's traditions, temples and the exercise to rejuvenate its holy places, he alleged, adding that they also hate a leader engaged in a silent meditation, Trivedi said.
But they have a tradition of offering tributes at the tomb of Mughal king Babur, he said, naming Jawaharlal Nehru and Rahul Gandhi. They also held iftars in which neither the host nor the guests kept fast, Trivedi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections BJP Opposition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon