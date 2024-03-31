Our govt gave new flight to hopes of family members across nation: PM Modi

Sensex (    %)
                             
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Ahead of his first Lok Sabha election rally in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to the people of the country as his family members and said his government has given a new flight to their aspirations.
The prime minister will hold a rally in Meerut on Sunday where the BJP has fielded actor Arun Govil of TV serial 'Ramayan' fame as its candidate. According to sources, apart from Govil, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, who recently joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, will share the dais with the prime minister.
In a post on X in Hindi, PM Modi said, "In the last 10 years, our government, through its work, has given a new flight to the aspirations of my family members across the country. To give further speed to this, the countrymen have once again made up their mind to go with the BJP-NDA in the Lok Sabha elections."

"Will get the privilege of receiving blessings from the public around 3.30 pm today in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh," he said.
Prime Minister Modi routinely refers to the people of the country as his family members.
Around 153.4 million  people are eligible to vote in Uttar Pradesh -- a politically crucial state with 80 Lok Sabha seats where elections will be held in seven phases from April 19.
Meerut will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal (S) two seats. The Congress won the Rae Bareli seat of Sonia Gandhi. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which fought the elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, was the biggest gainer in the alliance with 10 seats.
Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party won five seats while the Rashtriya Lok Dal couldn't open its account in the polls.

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

