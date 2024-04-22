PM Modi's 'redistribution of wealth' remarks disheartening: UBT leader Raut

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also asked why PM Modi has not discussed his government's performance over the last 10 years | File image | (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday termed as "disheartening" the comments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute wealth of people to Muslims.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, Modi said the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

"This urban Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They can go to that level," Modi said.

Asked about the comments, Raut said it is "disheartening" when a senior leader like PM Modi makes such comments.

"He even talked about mangalsutra (sacred thread worn around neck by women). It means he is completely disillusioned and is going to lose this election," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

"The possibility of electoral loss bothers him, and that is why such language...how can individuals having a certain number of kids be a campaign issue?" he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also asked why PM Modi has not discussed his government's performance over the last 10 years.

The PM has not outlined his future plans if he returns to power, Raut claimed.