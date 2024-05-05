Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya, holds roadshow

Modi's Ayodhya visit coincided with the conclusion of the campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in which polling for 93 seats will be held on Tuesday

Modi,Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and embarked on a road show, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, across the temple town.

It was his first visit to Ayodhya after the ‘pran pratishtha’ of the idol at the temple on January 22.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Modi’s Ayodhya visit coincided with the conclusion of the campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in which polling for 93 seats will be held on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister (PM) addressed public meetings in Etawah and Dhaurahra in Uttar Pradesh. In Dhaurahra, he said Muslims now understand that the Congress and Opposition INDIA bloc are using them as pawns.

"Muslim brothers and sisters are seeing that (houses under) PM Awas Yojana were given to all the needy. Be it water connection or gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana, every government benefit was given to all...they (Muslims) are also getting benefits of all schemes without discrimination," Modi said.
At his public rally in Etawah, a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party and its first family, he recounted that the late Mulayam Singh Yadav had blessed him months before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The Parliament session was going on. It was the last session of Parliament before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Mulayam Singh ji stood up to make a speech and said 'you are going to win again'. It became a kind of a blessing."

Alluding to the recent gaffe by Shivpal Singh Yadav, Mulayam’s Singh’s younger brother, urging people to ensure the BJP’s victory, the PM said: "Now Netaji is not among us but see the coincidence, his own brother is appealing to make BJP win. The words in his heart came to his tongue."

The PM campaigned for party candidates from Mainpuri, Kannauj and Etawah.

Mainpur will go to polls on May 7, polling in Kannauj and Etawah will be held on May 13. Polling in Faizabad, the seat in which Ayodhya falls, is scheduled on May 20.

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Ayodhya Ram temple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon