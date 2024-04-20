Business Standard
Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations after gunfire, EVMs destroyed

The decision follows a directive from the Election Commission to declare the polls held at these stations on April 19 as null and void and schedule fresh polling

An elderly voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manipur chief electoral officer on Saturday announced repolling at 11 polling stations in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 22.
The decision follows a directive from the Election Commission to declare the polls held at these stations on April 19 as null and void and schedule fresh polling.
The affected polling stations are Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in Khurai constituency, four in Kshetrigao and one in Thongju in Imphal East district and three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, the official said.
Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - on Friday.
 
Earlier in the day, the Congress had demanded repoll in 47 polling stations alleging that booths were captured and elections were rigged.
Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra said the party had lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer demanding repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in Outer Manipur constituency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Manipur Election Comission

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

