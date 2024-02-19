Sensex (    %)
                        
Samajwadi Party announces names of 11 candidates for Lok Sabha elections

The Samajwadi Party has fielded gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur and Harendra Malik from Muzaffarnagar

Akhilesh Yadav

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday announced another list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Akhilesh Yadav party has fielded Mukhtar Ansari's brother, Afzal Ansari, from Ghazipur and Harendra Malik from Muzaffarnagar.

Here's the complete list of 11 candidates and their constituencies: 
1. Harendra Singh Malik (Muzaffarnagar)

2. Afzal Ansari (Ghazipur)

3. Neeraj Maurya (Aonla)

4. Rajesh Kashyap (Shahjahanpur)

5. Usha Verma (Hardoi)

6. Rampal Rajvanshi (Misrikh)

7. R K Chaudhary (Mohanlalganj)

8. Ramesh Gautam (Bahraich)

9. S P Singh Patel (Pratapgarh)

10. Virendra Singh (Chandauli)

11, Shreya Verma (Gonda)

Earlier this month, the Samajwadi Party released its list of candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The list included the name of Dimple Yadav, wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who will run for the Mainpuri seat.

The party's candidate list was released amid ongoing seat-sharing talks with Congress.

On Monday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that his party will be joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra once the seat-sharing deal between the two parties is finalised.

Akhilesh Yadav stated that the talks between the Samajwadi Party and Congress are advancing, and lists have been exchanged between the two parties regarding the seat-sharing deal.

"Right now talks are going on, lists have come from them, and we have also given them the list. The moment seat distribution is done, the Samajwadi Party will join their Nyaya Yatra," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Earlier, Yadav told India Today TV that Rahul Gandhi is adamant about certain candidates and seats, causing a delay in the process of the seat-sharing deal.

Further negotiations between Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge continue, but the final conclusion is yet to be reached.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

