Story in Numbers: Voters' pie in population getting larger, shows data





The Election Commission's voter enrolment has become more efficient over the past seven decades, with emphasis on registering women and young voters in recent years. The number of voters was just 48 per cent of total population in the first general elections in 1951-52. By 1991, this figure had risen to 60 per cent. Current estimates suggest that voters now make up almost 70 per cent of total population, although the latest Census data is not available.

The gender ratio in the electoral rolls has improved from 928 in 2019 to 948 in 2024. Twelve states and Union Territories, up from eight in 2019, now have a voter gender ratio greater than 1,000, reflecting the improving gender ratio.