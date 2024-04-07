Sensex (    %)
                             
PM Modi to address LS poll rally in Udhampur on Apr 12: BJP's J-K Prez

Polling in Udhampur is scheduled in first phase of seven-phase general elections on April 19 and Union Minister Jitendra Singh is seeking a third consecutive term in Lok Sabha from the constituency

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X/@BJP4India)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency on April 12, BJP J-K president Ravinder Raina said on Sunday.
Polling in Udhampur is scheduled in the first phase of the seven-phase general elections on April 19 and Union Minister Jitendra Singh is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha from the constituency.
Raina, who chaired a meeting of senior BJP leaders at the party headquarters here to finalise the preparations for the prime minister's rally in support of Singh, said more than two lakh people are expected to participate in the event.
He asked leaders to chalk out a well-planned strategy to manage the affairs of the rally like making provision for drinking water and vehicle parking.
 
Meanwhile, a BJP spokesman said that Independent candidate Sachin Gupta withdrew his candidature for the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in favour of the BJP candidate. He did so in the presence of Raina, the spokesman said.
Raina praised Gupta's decision to support the BJP and welcomed him and his supporters to the party fold.
Gupta after discussions with his well-wishers decided to support the BJP and withdrew his candidature in support of Singh, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

