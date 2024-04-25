Business Standard
Sunita Kejriwal may join AAP's campaign, to hold roadshows this weekend

Sunita will also attend roadshows in the other three Lok Sabha seats contested by AAP in Delhi

New Delhi: Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, virtually addresses a press conference, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party's campaigning for Lok Sabha polls will get a boost with Sunita Kejriwal likely to hold roadshows in Delhi beginning this weekend, in the absence of her husband Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party sources said on Thursday.
Sunita is slowly emerging out of the shadows to assume a bigger role to give a fillip to AAP's campaigning which has been affected by Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in March. The Delhi chief minister's judicial custody has been extended till May 7.
 
"The chief minister's wife is scheduled to attend her first roadshow in Kondli reserved assembly constituency represented by Kuldeep Kumar who is AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate in the coming weekend," said a source in the party.
Sunita will also attend roadshows in the other three Lok Sabha seats contested by AAP in Delhi.
AAP, which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Congress in Delhi has fielded its candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi seats. Congress has fielded candidates in North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats.
Sunita will also campaign for AAP candidates in Gujarat and Punjab, sources said. Her name is part of the list of star campaigners of the party for Gujarat.
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

