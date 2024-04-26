Supreme Court rejects 100% verification of VVPATs with vote count

Election officials during the distribution of the EVM and other material from Nandanam Arts college to the respective polling booths on the eve of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai, April 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea for 100 per cent verification of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) count.

This means that voting will continue as usual, using EVMs, with 100 per cent of the machines attached to a VVPAT unit.

"In our considered opinion, the EVMs are simple, secure and user-friendly. The voters, candidates and their representatives, and the officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) are aware of the nitty-gritty of the EVM system. They also check and ensure righteousness and integrity. Moreover, the incorporation of the VVPAT system fortifies the principle of vote verifiability, thereby enhancing the overall accountability of the electoral process," the Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said.

The bench said mere suspicion that there may be a mismatch in votes cast through EVMs, thereby giving rise to a demand for 100 per cent VVPAT slips verification, is not a sufficient ground for the present set of writ petitions to be considered maintainable.

The court also said that regressive measures to revert to paper ballots or any alternative to the EVMs that does not adequately safeguard the interests of Indian citizens have to be eschewed.

"We must reject as foible and unsound the submission to return to the ballot paper system. The weakness of the ballot paper system is well known and documented," the court said.

As per the existing provisions, VVPAT slips of five randomly selected Assembly constituencies or segments would be counted to verify with the count of the EVMs.

The Association for Democratic Reforms, which was the petitioner in this case, had sought 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips.

However, the court said 'to only further strengthen the integrity of the election process', the court directed that on completion of the symbol loading process in the VVPATs undertaken on or after 1 May 2024, the symbol loading units (SLU) shall be sealed and secured in a container. The candidates or their representatives shall sign the seal. The sealed containers, containing the symbol loading units, shall be kept in the strong room along with the EVMs at least for a period of 45 days post the declaration of results. They shall be opened, examined and dealt with as in the case of EVMs.

SLUs are memory units that are first connected to a computer to load election symbols onto it, and then used to enter symbols of the candidates on the VVPAT machines.

Now, they will be stored for 45 days in case someone files a petition questioning it.

The court also directed that the burnt memory/microcontroller in 5 per cent of the EVMs, that is, the control unit, ballot unit and the VVPAT, per assembly constituency/assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency shall be checked and verified by the team of engineers from the manufacturers of the EVMs, post the announcement of the results, for any tampering or modification.

This will be on a written request made by candidates who are in the second or third place after the highest polled candidate.

Such candidates or their representatives shall identify the EVMs by the polling station or serial number. All the candidates and their representatives shall have an option to remain present at the time of verification. Such a request should be made within a period of 7 days from the date of declaration of the result.

The District Election Officer, in consultation with the team of engineers, shall certify the authenticity/intactness of the burnt memory/microcontroller after the verification process is conducted. The actual cost or expenses for the said verification will be notified by the ECI, and the candidate making the said request will pay for such expenses. The expenses will be refunded, in case the EVM is found to be tampered.

Barcode on VVPAT

During the course of the hearing, it was suggested that instead of physically counting the VVPAT slips, they can be counted by a counting machine.

The court said that this suggestion, including the suggestion that barcoding of the symbols loaded in the VVPATs may be helpful in machine counting, may be examined by the ECI.

"These are technical aspects, which will require evaluation and study, and hence we would refrain from making any comment either way," the bench said.

Blind Distrust in System

The judgment said that blindly distrusting any aspect of the system can breed unwarranted scepticism and impede progress.

"Instead, a critical yet constructive approach, guided by evidence and reason, should be followed to make room for meaningful improvements and to ensure the system's credibility and effectiveness," the court said.

The court said democracy is all about striving to build harmony and trust between all its pillars through open dialogue, transparency in processes, and continuous improvement of the system by active participation in democratic practices.

"Our approach should be guided by evidence and reason to allow space for meaningful improvements. By nurturing a culture of trust and collaboration, we can strengthen the foundations of our democracy and ensure that the voices and choices of all citizens are valued and respected. With each pillar fortified, our democracy stands robust and resilient," the judgment said.

Reactions

Addressing an election rally in Bihar, the Prime Minister accused the opposition of doubting the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"Today, when the whole world is praising India's democracy, the country's election process, and the use of technology in elections, these people were busy defaming EVMs for their personal interests," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawar Khera told reporters the Opposition would like to ask Prime Minister Modi whether Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani was wrong in releasing a book authored by Bharatiya Janata Party leader GVL Narasimha Rao questioning the reliability of EVMs.