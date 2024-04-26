Business Standard
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to lead AAP's national election campaign, seek votes

Sunita Kejriwal will begin her campaign with a road show in East Delhi constituency on Saturday

Sunita Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will lead the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its nationwide Lok Sabha campaign, said the party on Friday.

Senior AAP leader Atishi said Sunita, a retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, will begin her campaign with a road show in East Delhi constituency on Saturday.
“Sunita ji will enter the fray to seek support from the people of Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab by campaigning for AAP candidates," said Atishi.

 “This will begin tomorrow. Sunita Kejriwal ji will lead a road show in East Delhi... She will seek blessings on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal ji from the people. A day later, on April 28, she will lead a road show in West Delhi."

Sunita was 'Star campaigner no. 2' in AAP’s list of 40 individuals who were to campaign in Gujarat earlier this month. Experts said her appointment as the leader of the party's nationwide campaign marks her most significant "political responsibility".

“I want to tell the BJP that the people of Delhi, Punjab and the country are standing by Arvind Kejriwal ji. They are against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal ji, and they will definitely give their blessings to Arvind Kejriwal ji,” Atishi said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Wednesday, told the Supreme Court that Arvind Kejriwal’s conduct led the investigating officer "to form the satisfaction" that the politician is guilty of money laundering.

The ED, in its response affidavit to Kejriwal's plea contesting his arrest on March 21, said the AAP leader evaded interrogation by failing to appear before the investigating officer despite receiving nine summons.
First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

