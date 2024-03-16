Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Will seek votes on basis of works done by our govt: Punjab CM Mann

Mann along with his wife on Saturday offered prayers at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali on the completion of two years of his government

Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his party will seek votes on the basis of works undertaken by his government in the state in the last two years.
Mann-led dispensation completed two years in office on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power by winning 92 out of 117 seats in the state during the state assembly polls, Mann had taken oath as the chief minister at Khatkar Kalan on March 16, 2022.
Khatkar Kalan in SBS Nagar is legendary martyr Bhagat Singh's ancestral place.
Mann along with his wife on Saturday offered prayers at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali on the completion of two years of his government.
"I prayed for the progress of Punjab," said Mann after offering prayers at the historic gurdwara.
Asked about the AAP's preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Mann said his party will seek votes on the basis of works undertaken in the past two years.
"We do politics of work," he said.
About his government's works, he pointed towards opening of 829 'aam aadmi clinics', giving more than 42,000 government jobs, receiving investments worth Rs 65,000 crore in the state, opening of 'Schools of Eminence', 300 units of free electricity and buying of a private thermal power plant.
He exuded confidence that people will give their stamp on the works undertaken by his government.
The AAP, which is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting the parliamentary polls on its own in Punjab, which sends 13 members to the Lower House of Parliament.

Also Read

Haryana minister slams Punjab govt over stubble burning; AAP hits back

Fully committed to INDIA bloc: Kejriwal after Congress MLA arrest in Punjab

AAP-Cong perfect example of 'friendship with benefits': Shehzad Poonawalla

AAP leaders Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple on Monday

Kejriwal, Mann to participate in Kerala's 'historic protest' against Centre

BJP's RS MP Ajay Pratap Singh quits party, expresses dissatisfaction

Former Congress MP from Alwar Karan Singh Yadav quits party, joins BJP

Congress, BRS shattered dreams of Telangana's development: PM Modi

Congress demands Supreme Court monitored probe on electoral bonds issue

Before LS poll announcement, Andhra govt orders releasing DA to employees

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhagwant Mann Punjab Government AAP AAP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon