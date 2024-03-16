Will seek votes on basis of works done by our govt: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his party will seek votes on the basis of works undertaken by his government in the state in the last two years.

Mann-led dispensation completed two years in office on Friday.

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power by winning 92 out of 117 seats in the state during the state assembly polls, Mann had taken oath as the chief minister at Khatkar Kalan on March 16, 2022.

Khatkar Kalan in SBS Nagar is legendary martyr Bhagat Singh's ancestral place.

Mann along with his wife on Saturday offered prayers at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali on the completion of two years of his government.

"I prayed for the progress of Punjab," said Mann after offering prayers at the historic gurdwara.

Asked about the AAP's preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Mann said his party will seek votes on the basis of works undertaken in the past two years.

"We do politics of work," he said.

About his government's works, he pointed towards opening of 829 'aam aadmi clinics', giving more than 42,000 government jobs, receiving investments worth Rs 65,000 crore in the state, opening of 'Schools of Eminence', 300 units of free electricity and buying of a private thermal power plant.

He exuded confidence that people will give their stamp on the works undertaken by his government.

The AAP, which is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting the parliamentary polls on its own in Punjab, which sends 13 members to the Lower House of Parliament.