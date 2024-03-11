Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi set to visit Kerala again on March 15, 17

Following this, on March 17, Modi will undertake another visit to Pathanamthitta to rally support for Anil K Antony, the BJP candidate and son of Congress stalwart A K Antony, sources said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Nandanam YMCA Ground in Chennai | PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI Photo

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kerala's Palakkad on March 15 to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, party sources said here on Monday.
Following this, on March 17, Modi will undertake another visit to Pathanamthitta to rally support for Anil K Antony, the BJP candidate and son of Congress stalwart A K Antony, sources said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Party sources said that Modi will conduct a massive roadshow upon his arrival in Palakkad.
Although there won't be any public meetings, preparations for the Palakkad event are currently underway, they said.
During his Palakkad visit, Modi is expected to focus his efforts on campaigning for three National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates contesting from Palakkad, Alathur, and Ponnani Lok Sabha constituencies, they said.
The official social media pages of the BJP's Palakkad and Pathanamthitta district committees have announced Modi's fourth and fifth visits to the state within a span of three months.
In January, Modi visited the state twice, and he made an additional visit in February, attending both official engagements and party-related functions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Happy Kerala Piravi 2023: History, importance, celebration and more

The Kerala Story OTT release date confirmed, check when and where to watch

Rajya Sabha polls highlights: BJP wins 8 seats out of 10 in UP

Highlights: Cong, BRS have an alliance built on basis of scams, says PM

My third term will write new chapter in rise of women power, says PM Modi

Congress leader moves SC seeking to restrain govt from appointing new ECs

BJP govt 'misusing' ED to create fear among Oppn leaders: Sharad Pawar

BJP's CEC to meet today, likely to discuss more Lok Sabha candidates

PM disburses Rs 8,000-cr loans at Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat programme

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Kerala govt Kerala government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon