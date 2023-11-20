Sensex (-0.35%)
Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

The BJP, however, said the Congress, with such a move, was trying to find a new excuse for its imminent defeat in the elections

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Congress has written a letter to all its 230 candidates who contested the just held state assembly polls, seeking details of officials who allegedly worked against rules to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
The BJP, however, said the Congress, with such a move, was trying to find a new excuse for its imminent defeat in the elections.
In the letter addressed to all its candidates, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) claimed the control room set up on the polling day (November 17) received complaints about officials and employees working against rules to provide benefit to the BJP.
MPCC vice-president in-charge of organisation Rajiv Singh in the letter asked the party candidates to furnish the information of such employees and officials with their designation and place of posting by November 30 to the state Congress.
During the poll campaign, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh repeatedly accused the officials and employees of working in favour of the BJP and warned them of action if the Congress gets elected to power.
Nath had also alleged that the BJP was using the police, money and administration in its favour.
When contacted, state BJP secretary Rahul Kothari said the Congress was trying to find a new excuse for its "impending defeat" in the elections.
The government employees and officials are powerful guardians of democracy and the Congress has already lost its votes by raising questions about their integrity. Those who do not have workers to sit at the polling booths make such fabricated allegations, Kothari said.
Polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly was held on November 17. Votes will be counted on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress BJP Madhya Pradesh Elections

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

