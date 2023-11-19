Sensex (-0.28%)
Re-polling ordered at a booth in Madhya Pradesh's Ater assembly seat

A district official said repolling was ordered because of the breach of secrecy as some people had shot videos of voting on November 17 at the concerned booth in Kishupura

Poll, election, lok sabha

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered re-polling on November 21 at a booth in the Ater assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, according to an official release.
Voting will be held at booth number 3 under polling centre number 71 at Kishupura between 7 am and 6 pm, it said, adding that indelible ink will be applied on the middle finger of voters.
The order of repolling has been issued to the district returning officer, it said.
A district official said repolling was ordered because of the breach of secrecy as some people had shot videos of voting on November 17 at the concerned booth in Kishupura.
Sitting MLA from Ater and BJP leader, Arvind Singh Bhadauria, is facing ex-legislator Hemant Katare of Congress.
All 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh went to polls in a single phase on November 17 with a voter turnout of 77.15 per cent, as per the Election Commission.
Votes will be counted on December 3.

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Elections State assembly polls Election Commission

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

