Sensex (-0.08%)
65929.43 -53.05
Nifty (-0.14%)
19737.55 -27.65
Nifty Midcap (0.05%)
41746.20 + 19.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.02%)
6459.90 + 1.15
Nifty Bank (-1.19%)
43635.05 -526.50
Heatmap

Kamal Nath accuses BJP of bribing voters with liquor on MP poll eve

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath claimed that the BJP distributed money and liquor the entire day yesterday and he has received several videos of the incident.

Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh election

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Friday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of distributing money and liquor to voters on the eve of the state assembly elections. Polling for the 230-member state assembly is underway on Friday.

Talking to reporters at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office here, Nath claimed, "Only police, money and administration are left with the BJP. They distributed money and liquor the entire day yesterday. I have received several videos." He also alleged that the BJP created a ruckus in the police station located in Indore-1 assembly constituency, and that he held talks with the officials there about the situation. When asked about state BJP chief V D Sharma's allegations that Congress was involved in hooliganism, Nath said, "They have nothing left to say. Do they have any examples for this (Congress hooliganism)?" In the morning, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said if any party other than the BJP wins the election, then there will be celebrations in Pakistan.
He also said that those who want to serve the nation should vote for the saffron party.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
When asked about Mishra's remarks, Nath said the minister should first see whether he is winning the election before talking about Pakistan.
Queried about Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's promise of building a prosperous Madhya Pradesh if the BJP retains power, Nath said the saffron party was shying away from projecting him as the chief ministerial face. "BJP said it will decide about the chief minister after winning the elections," he said.
Responding to a question, the Congress leader called Chouhan an artist who has been "acting".
"After this, he will go to Mumbai for acting and make a name for Madhya Pradesh," he said. In reply to a question, he refused to make any claim about the number of seats that the Congress will win and said that the voters of Madhya Pradesh will stand by the truth."

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

'Celebrations in Pakistan' if other party wins MP polls: Narottam Mishra

MP polls: Stone pelting at 2 polling booths in Dimani segment, 1 injured

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Over 45% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

BJP will win more than 150 seats in MP, says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh polls: 28.18% voter turnout till 11 am, says official

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kamal Nath Indian National Congress Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh BJP

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon