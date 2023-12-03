Sensex (0.74%)
Madhya Pradesh Assembly election LIVE: Early trends show BJP leading

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election LIVE: The state voted for 230 Assembly seats on 25 November. Catch all the latest updates on results here

(File photo) Voters wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections (Photo: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result LIVE: The counting of votes in elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly began Sunday morning, a poll official said. The counting process began at 8 am and postal ballots will be counted for the first half an hour, the official said. Polling in the single-phase elections on November 17 saw an impressive turnout of 77.82 per cent, surpassing the 2018 voting percentage of 75.63 per cent, state Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said. In last month's elections, 77.15 per cent polling was recorded through the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the remaining through postal ballots, he said.

The ruling BJP, in power in the state for most of the last two decades, is facing a challenge from the Congress. Most exit polls haven't indicated a clear winner. The state electorate voted for 2,533 candidates in 230 constituencies. The counting of votes for all Assembly seats began at 8 am at 52 district headquarters amid tight security.

Altogether 692 tables have been placed for the counting of postal ballots in all districts, while 4,369 tables have been set up to place the EVMs, Rajan said. Rajan said postal ballots will be counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs will begin in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents. Soon after the postal ballots are counted, its result will be declared candidate-wise by the officials concerned and the exercise will be followed after the completion of each round of counting, he said. At 26, Jhabua seat will see the highest number of counting rounds, while the lowest number of 12 rounds will be held in Sevda constituency in Datia district, he said. 
8:55 AM

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election LIVE: Early trends show BJP leading

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023 results: According to early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in the counting. BJP was leading in 103 seats and Congress was leading in 63 seats. While no data was forthcoming from the Election Commission, as per data available with a leading TV channel. 
8:35 AM

Madhya Pradesh elections: Brick-wall secured EVM strong room opened at a counting centre in Morena

8:34 AM

Madhya Pradesh elections: Counting begins

Boxes for counting of postal ballots opened at a counting centre in Chhatarpur.
First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 08:25 AM IST

