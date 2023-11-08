Sensex (0.04%)
MP election LIVE: Congress prez is controlled by a remote, says PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates of Madhya Pradesh elections 2023 here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Ramping up his electioneering for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a meeting in Damoh on Wednesday before holding rallies in Guna and Morena in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which is considered to be the bastion of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. 
 
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also address rallies in Ujjain, Devas, Indore in the crucial Malwa region today.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath launched a scathing attack at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government and said that there has been widespread corruption in the state under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s rule while asserting that Congress has faith in the voters that they will safeguard the future of the state.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Topics : Narendra Modi Jyotiraditya Scindia Kamal Nath Yogi Adityanath Samajwadi Party Mayawati Priyanka Gandhi India Prime Minister Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh assembly Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh govt Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Congress Election campaign Digvijaya Singh Election news Elections in India State assembly polls Akhilesh Yadav Bahujan Samaj Party BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

