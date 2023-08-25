Confirmation

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Highlighting BJP's downfall in the Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Congress will win in all four states in the upcoming elections

Rahul Gandhi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
Listen to This Article

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon