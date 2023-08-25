Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Kejriwal makes 10 promises; Details here

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?