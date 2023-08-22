Confirmation

Congress will conduct caste census in MP after winning: Mallikarjun Kharge

He was addressing a public rally in Sagar in MP's Bundelkhand region

Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

The BJP government has not implemented the Bundelkhand package sanctioned on the recommendation of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said Kharge | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
The Congress will conduct a caste census in Madhya Pradesh after winning the assembly polls in the state, said party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday.
He was addressing a public rally in Sagar in MP's Bundelkhand region.
Assembly polls are expected to be held in the BJP-ruled state at the end of the year.
The BJP government has not implemented the Bundelkhand package sanctioned on the recommendation of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said Kharge.
The Congress president criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of not doing anything for violence-hit Manipur.
Referring to the laying of the foundation stone of a Rs 100 crore memorial-cum-temple of Sant Ravidas, a revered figure for Scheduled Castes, by PM Modi earlier this month, Kharge said they laid the foundation of Saint Ravidas temple in Sagar but demolished his in Delhi.

He alleged that PM Modi remembered Saint Ravidas only during elections.
As per the 2011 Census, the population of Dalits in MP was 1.13 crore.
Bundelkhand, in north east MP, has six Assembly seats reserved for SCs, and the BJP had won five of them in the 2018 state polls, namely Bina, Naryoli, Jatara, Chandala and Hatta, while the Congress managed to get Gunnor.
Bundelkhand comprises Sagar, Chattarpur, Tikamgarh, Nimari, Damoh and Panna districts, with 26 Assembly seats, of which 15 were won by the BJP in the last state polls, while the Congress got nine and and one each was won by Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress mallikarjun kharge Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

