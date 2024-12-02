Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / BJP appoints Rupani, Sitharaman as central observers for Maharashtra

BJP appoints Rupani, Sitharaman as central observers for Maharashtra

Despite the Mahayuti alliance's resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, more than a week has passed, and the alliance has yet to announce its next Chief Minister

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

(Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the party's Central Observers for Maharashtra.

Despite the Mahayuti alliance's resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, more than a week has passed, and the alliance has yet to announce its next Chief Minister.

On Sunday, Caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde stated that the decision rested with the BJP, and assured his full support to the chosen candidate.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde, on Monday refuted the "rumours" of him becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and emphasised that he is not seeking any ministerial position in the state.

 

"After elections results, formation of government is delayed a little and that is why so many rumours are floating around and one is that I am going to be the deputy chief minister in the new government. I want to tell everyone that this is completely baseless and false, there is no fact in this. I had already a chance to become a minister in the Union Cabinet after Lok Sabha elections, but I chose to work for my party organisation and it is still like that, I have no desire for a position in power," Shrikant Shinde posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The results of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were declared on Saturday, November 23. In these elections, the Mahayuti secured 230 of the 288 seats in the state assembly. However, the alliance has yet to finalise its Chief Ministerial candidate.

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM race: Devendra Fadnavis set for CM, Shinde's son deputy?

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Devendra Fadnavis' name finalised for Maharashtra CM's post: BJP leader

Ajit Pawar, Ajit, Eknath Shinde

'Shiv Sena would have won 90-100 seats if Ajit Pawar was not an ally'

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Shinde's health delays Cabinet talks, no friction over Maharashtra CM post

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Shinde is not upset, says Samant after Mahayuti meeting gets cancelled

The BJP won 132 seats, while its allies -- the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, secured 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won only 20 seats, Congress secured 16, and the NCP(SP), led by Sharad Pawar, managed just 10 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Hardly any implementation of Grap-IV to deal with air pollution in Delhi, says SC

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP to seek public feedback for its Delhi Assembly election manifesto

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Chief

Opposition, BJP MPs debate over Mohan Bhagwat's call for 3-child norm

Shrikant Shinde

Shrikant Shinde dismisses speculations of him becoming Maharashtra dy CM

B S Yediyurappa

BJP MLA and Yediyurappa critic Basanagouda Patil served show cause notice

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman BJP Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon