Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / BJP can't win Maha alone but will be largest party post-polls: Fadnavis

BJP can't win Maha alone but will be largest party post-polls: Fadnavis

In a lighter vein, he said that the current situation in the state is like many movies being made and every aspiring actor getting the role of a lead character

Devendra Fadnavis

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that BJP alone cannot win the upcoming assembly polls in the state but maintained that it will emerge as the single largest party after the elections.

One has to be practical about the ground reality, he said at the NDTV Marathi Conclave, underscoring that Mahayuti allies BJP, Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP can fight unitedly and win the elections.

BJP alone cannot win the state but it is also true that we have the most seats and the highest voting percentage. After the elections, the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in the state The consolidation of votes of all the three parties can only make us victorious, he said.

 

Asked about the disappointment among some BJP leaders who could not get tickets and the possibility of them turning rebellious, Fadnavis said, One (party) cannot say that you want other parties' votes but refuse to compromise on seat sharing. I feel sad for some of our aspiring candidates who could not be given a chance in this assembly elections.

In a lighter vein, he said that the current situation in the state is like many movies being made and every aspiring actor getting the role of a lead character.

The BJP has declared candidates for 121 of the 288 constituencies in the state so far.

Fadnavis expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government with the help of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Republican Party of India.

More From This Section

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes

NCP releases third list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at the party's CEC meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Congress announces third list of 16 candidates for Maharashtra polls

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

NCP (SP) releases second candidates' list for Maharashtra Assembly polls

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at the party's CEC meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra polls: Cong drops 2nd list of 23 candidates; see all big names

Congress, Congress flag

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress releases 2nd list of 23 candidates

About the impact of General Elections on the next month's contest, he claimed that Maharashtra witnessed vote-jihad for the first time during the Lok Sabha elections, wherein Mahayuti could win only 17 of the 48 seats in the state. But it won't be effective in the assembly elections, he asserted.

In the Dhule Lok Sabha constituency, our candidate was leading in five assembly segments, but the voting in the Malegaon-Central assembly constituency led to our defeat. However, it will not work in assembly polls as our candidates in those five seats will definitely win, he said.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP won 105 seats and its then ally Shiv Sena (undivided) 56. The NCP (undivided), which was part of the UPA, bagged 54 constituencies and Congress 44.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

LIVE news: Amit Shah unveils passenger terminal at Petrapole in West Bengal

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Punjab BJP meets governor, blames AAP for slow paddy lifting process

Praveen Khandelwal, Praveen, Khandelwal

What steps they have taken to reduce pollution in Delhi: BJP MP slams AAP

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit, JP Nadda, Nadda

HM Amit Shah arrives Kolkata to launch BJP's membership drive in state

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal accuses BJP of orchestrating attack, dares them to contest polls

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis BJP Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon