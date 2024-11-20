Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Don't treat today as a holiday, make your vote count: Maharashtra CEO

Don't treat today as a holiday, make your vote count: Maharashtra CEO

Polling was underway since 7 am on Wednesday in 288 assembly seats of the state, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping

Polling official, EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

Several senior bureaucrats exercised their franchise early on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam on Wednesday appealed to voters across the state to exercise their franchise and not consider the day as a holiday.

"Do not think that one vote will not make a difference. It can make a difference," Chockalingam told reporters here after casting his vote.  Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Voting Live 

Polling was underway since 7 am on Wednesday in 288 assembly seats of the state, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback.

"All voters ought to exercise their franchise as each and every vote is equally important for the country and the state," Chockalingam said.

 

"I appeal to all the voters to come out and vote. Do not consider today as a holiday; make your vote count," he said.

Several senior bureaucrats exercised their franchise early on Wednesday, including state Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagarani, Mumbai City Collector Sanjay Yadav and Mumbai Suburban District Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar.

Chockalingam also highlighted the extensive preparations made for the elections, noting that nearly five lakh state government employees and two lakh security personnel were working for more than a month to ensure smooth polling.

Also Read

Sensex

Market holiday: BSE, NSE closed on Wed, Nov. 20, amid Maharashtra elections

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Assembly elections LIVE: Ajit Pawar, Sule cast votes; PM urges people to vote in large numbers

election

Polling begins for all 288 seats in Maharashtra Assembly elections

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sudhanshu

Maharashtra elections: BJP plays 'voice notes of MVA leaders', targets Oppn

Maharashtra, Jharkhand results to set tone for Parliament's winter session

Maharashtra, Jharkhand results to set tone for Parliament's winter session

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections chief election commissioner Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon