Gadkari hails Mahayuti, says prioritised development under PM's leadership

The senior BJP leader expressed gratitude to voluntary organisations that work tirelessly during polls to raise voter awareness

BJP leader Nitin Gadkari congratulated the Mahayuti for the stellar performance in the Maharashtra assembly polls. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari congratulated the Mahayuti for the stellar performance in the Maharashtra assembly polls and said the ruling alliance prioritised development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per trends available on the Election Commission data, the Mahayuti was leading in more than 210 of the 288 assembly seats, with BJP itself having the upper hand on more than 120 seats. The half way mark is 144.  Maharashtra Election 2024    "Heartfelt congratulations to the people of Maharashtra for the historic victory of the BJP-Mahayuti alliance in the Assembly elections! Under the leadership of PM Narendramodi Ji, the BJP-Mahayuti has consistently prioritised development and remains committed to Maharashtra's holistic progress and the aspirations of its people," Gadkari said in a post on X.  "I firmly believe that the double-engine government, inspired by PM Modi Ji's vision, will accelerate the state's growth to greater heights. I extend my sincere congratulations to PM Narendra Modi Ji, Party President JPNadda Ji, CM Eknath Shinde ji, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis Ji and AjitPawar Ji, and BJP leaders and Mahayuti Karyakartas for this outstanding achievement," he added.  The senior BJP leader expressed gratitude to voluntary organisations that work tirelessly during polls to raise voter awareness.  The voter turnout of 66.05 per cent this time in the state was the highest since 1995. Polls were held on November 20, while counting of votes began at 8m during the day.

 

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

