Hotels, choppers booked: Mahayuti, MVA brace for Maharashtra poll results

Maharashtra awaits Assembly election results as Mahayuti and MVA gear up for a fierce contest, strategising to secure power amid exit poll predictions and poaching fears

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

As Maharashtra awaits its Assembly election results, the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are preparing for a fiercely contested outcome. Both sides are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to secure power, with detailed strategies to tackle every possible scenario.
 
The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is optimistic, buoyed by exit polls predicting a majority. However, the coalition is taking no chances, reportedly booking helicopters and hotels to safeguard their MLAs from poaching attempts, according to The Hindustan Times.
 
Independent and rebel candidates, often decisive in closely contested elections, are being aggressively courted by all three Mahayuti partners to bolster support if the alliance falls short of the 145 seats required for a simple majority.
 
 
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed confidence: “I think we will surpass the majority mark. We currently have 105 MLAs, and we will win more seats this time. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will also perform well. Together, the three of us will secure more than a majority.”
 
He added that even if Independents are not required to form the government, the alliance would still welcome their support, citing their contributions to local development.  Also Read: Maharashtra polls: Who will be the next CM? Key contenders in the spotlight
 

MVA braces for a fight against ‘Operation Lotus’

 
Meanwhile, the MVA—comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)—is preparing for both a potential victory and strategies to counter the BJP’s reported Operation Lotus, a manoeuvre aimed at engineering defections.
 
Senior MVA leaders convened in Mumbai to discuss scenarios ranging from a hung Assembly to a razor-thin margin. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, NCP’s Jayant Patil, and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut held a two-hour meeting before consulting their respective party chiefs, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

Thorat sounded optimistic about the alliance’s chances: “We reviewed all 288 constituencies and are confident of getting the required numbers. I don’t think we will need outside support.”
 
The MVA has also issued strict directives to its counting agents to remain vigilant until every vote is officially tallied. “We are worried about possible manipulation during counting,” Thorat said.
 

Concerns over Governor’s decision and President’s rule

 
MVA insiders have expressed concerns about potential post-result developments. A senior leader told The Hindustan Times, “We fear the Governor may invite the BJP to form the government if it emerges as the single largest party, even if the Mahayuti doesn’t achieve a majority.”
 
There are also fears of President’s rule being imposed, recalling the 2019 political deadlock that delayed government formation. “We want to avoid a repeat of what happened when Aaditya Thackeray sought Congress’s support in 2019, and the BJP leveraged the situation to push for President’s rule,” another leader said.
 
To counter such possibilities, the MVA plans to keep its winning candidates united and is exploring alliances with Independents and rebels if required.

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Election Maharashtra BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

