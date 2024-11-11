Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra elections: Congress accuses Mahayuti of spreading hate in state

Maharashtra elections: Congress accuses Mahayuti of spreading hate in state

"The campaign is full of hate and poison deliberately being injected. But the people of Maharashtra will reject this type of campaign decisively on Nov 20th," the Congress leader added

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

The counting of votes will take place on November 23. (Photo PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of deliberately infusing "hate and poison" into its poll campaign and attempting to "disturb communal harmony in the state."  Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the campaign revealed the "sick mindset" of the BJP.

"The Mahayuti, led by the BJP, has only one agenda in its campaign. It is simply and only to polarize society on the basis of religion and to disturb communal harmony in the state. Such an awful campaign reveals its sick mindset," Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

"The campaign is full of hate and poison deliberately being injected. But the people of Maharashtra will reject this type of campaign decisively on Nov 20th," the Congress leader added.

 

Ramesh said that the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is campaigning in Maharashtra on basic issues of daily concern to the people, such as the acute distress of farmers and women, the increase in the prices of essential commodities, and insecurity among workers.

Lack of jobs for youth, the water crisis, inadequate social justice for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs, and discrimination against Maharashtra in large investment projects are also at the top of the alliance's agenda, he said.

Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP contesting against the MVA, which consists of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

The counting of votes will take place on November 23. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Maharashtra polls 2024: Women voters and Maratha quota take centre stage

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Maharashtra elections 2024: School bus services stopped on November 19-20

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers, yours penned letters: Owaisi

BJP, BJP supporter

BJP Maharashtra manifesto promises $1 trn economy plan, focus on health

Amit Shah (second from right) releases BJP manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly elections with Piyush Goyal (extreme left), Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI

Gamble or gambit? BJP-led Mahayuti cobbling up non-Maratha caste coalition

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Indian National Congress Jairam Ramesh BJP Magnetic Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon