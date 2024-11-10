Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates

Business Standard
These candidates from 22 assembly constituencies are in the fray for the November 20 elections against the official nominees of the Maha Vikas Aghadi

Congress, Congress flag

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Maharashtra Congress on Sunday suspended 28 rebel candidates for six years for "anti-party" activity.

These candidates from 22 assembly constituencies are in the fray for the November 20 elections against the official nominees of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Prominent leaders who faced action include former minister Rajendra Mulak (Ramtek constituency), Yagnyavalk Jichkar (Katol), Kamal Vyawhare (Kasba), Manoj Shinde (Kopri Pachpakhadi), and Aaba Bagul (Parvati).

This decision has been taken on directives of AICC in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, a Congress statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Congress

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

