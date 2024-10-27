Business Standard
NCP (SP) unveils second candidate list for Maharashtra Assembly polls

Ninety or eighty-five seats no formula has been fixed. Whoever can win, that party will be considered. Our effort is to put forth our best candidate, Patil told reporters

The NCP (SP) has so far fielded 67 candidates. (Photo: PTI)

The NCP (SP) on Saturday declared a second list of 22 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, fielding the party MLA Sandeep Khirsagar, from Beed.

Sunita Charoskar has been nominated from Dindori in Nashik district against deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal, fielded by Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The NCP (SP) has so far fielded 67 candidates.

Declaring the latest list of candidates, Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil said no formula over seats has been fixed among MVA constituents for the assembly polls and that decisions are being made on the winnability of candidates.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents, Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), had previously said that they would contest 85 seats each in the November 20 Maharashtra elections. However, discussions on the final seat-sharing pact are still underway.

 

Ninety or eighty-five seats no formula has been fixed. Whoever can win, that party will be considered. Our effort is to put forth our best candidate, Patil told reporters.

Asked about the 90-90-90' arrangement for MVA partners as told by senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, the NCP (SP) leader said, One or two seats will (remain contentious) here and there.

