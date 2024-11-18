Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra polls: Rahul mocks PM Modi's 'Ek hai toh safe hai' slogan

Maharashtra polls: Rahul mocks PM Modi's 'Ek hai toh safe hai' slogan

Gandhi said the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election is a contest between billionaires and the poor

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday brought a safe to his press conference in Mumbai, to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek hai toh safe hai' slogan.

Claiming a link between the slogan and the Dharavi redevelopment project being given to the Adani Group, Gandhi pulled out two posters from the safe, one featuring a picture of industrialist Gautam Adani and PM Modi with the caption "Ek hai toh Safe hai," and another showing a map of the project.  Gandhi said the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election is a contest between billionaires and the poor, adding that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would prioritise farmers, the underprivileged, and the unemployed.  The "Ek hai toh safe hai" slogan primarily serves to help Adani acquire Rs one lakh crore land through the Dharavi redevelopment project, he claimed. "Narendra Modi's slogan is: If we are united, we are safe.  The question is: who is safe, Gandhi said. The Congress leadercriticised the tendering process in the Dharavi redevelopment project, suggesting it was designed to protect Adani's interests.  The interests of Dharavi residents were overlooked to protect the industrialist's interests, Gandhi said.  The Maha Vikas Aghadi and Congress will ensure the rightful land is returned to the poor residents of Dharavi, he added. Gandhi also accused central agencies of pressuring industrialists to surrender their projects to government-favoured business figures.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

A Revanth Reddy

PM Modi's pre-poll foreign visit shows he conceded defeat: CM Reddy

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Planning to file suit against this: Siddaramaiah on PM's looting remarks

BJP, BJP supporter

BJP launches 'Say No to Congress' ad campaign ahead of Maharashtra polls

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Sharad Pawar urges voters to decisively defeat Ajit Pawar's faction

election

Maharashtra polls: Two alliances, six regions, and many fierce rivalries

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Maharashtra Assembly Elections Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon