Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / PM Modi may address 12 public rallies in Maha ahead of polls: Bawankule

PM Modi may address 12 public rallies in Maha ahead of polls: Bawankule

Elections to the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place three days later

Modi, Narendra Modi

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address 11 to 12 public meetings in Maharashtra ahead of the next month's assembly elections, BJP's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said here on Friday.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place three days later. Addressing a press conference in the Bharatiya Janata Party's media office here, where former MLA Raju Todsam (from Arni in Yavatmal) and few other local leaders joined the party, Bawankule said, "PM Modi ji's public meetings are proposed to be held at 11 to 12 places across Maharashtra, including Gondia, Akola, Nanded, Dhule, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai." He added that in the next few days, more people are expected to join the Mahayuti alliance.

 

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-helmed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). While it is trying to continue at the helm, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) grouping of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) is making all out effort to snatch power from it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

LIVE: Police custody of 9 accused in Baba Siddique murder case extended till Oct 26 by Mumbai court

PM Modi

PM to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 4800 cr in Gujarat on Oct 28

Modi, Narendra Modi

This is right time to join India's growth story, PM tells German biz forum

India-Germany, India Germany flag

India, Germany to hold 7th Intergovernmental Consultations on Oct 25-26

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

PM discusses preparedness for Cyclone Dana with Odisha CM, assures support

Topics : Narendra Modi Maharashtra Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon