Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Raut demands re-election, cites EVM irregularities in Maharashtra polls

Raut demands re-election, cites EVM irregularities in Maharashtra polls

Citing some instances, he said a candidate in Nashik reportedly received only four votes despite having 65 votes from his family, while in Dombivli, discrepancies were found in EVM tallies

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

He also accused the Mahayuti of conducting the elections in an unfair manner. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday demanded a re-election in Maharashtra using ballot papers, claiming there were irregularities with the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Talking to reporters, Raut alleged several complaints about EVMs malfunctioning and questioned the integrity of the recently held elections.

The BJP-led Mahayuti won 230 out of 288 seats in the assembly elections, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi managed 46 seats, with Shiv Sena (UBT) winning just 20 out of 95 seats it contested.

"We have received nearly 450 complaints regarding EVMs. Despite raising objections repeatedly, no action has been taken on these issues. How can we say these elections were conducted fairly? Hence, I demand that the results be set aside and elections be held again using ballot papers," Raut said.

 

Citing some instances, he said a candidate in Nashik reportedly received only four votes despite having 65 votes from his family, while in Dombivli, discrepancies were found in EVM tallies, and election officials refused to acknowledge the objections.

The Sena (UBT) leader also questioned the credibility of the landslide victories of some candidates, saying, "What revolutionary work have they done to receive more than 1.5 lakh votes? Even leaders who recently switched parties have become MLAs. This raises suspicions. For the first time, a senior leader like Sharad Pawar has expressed doubts about EVMs, which cannot be ignored."  Asked about the MVA's poor performance in the elections, Raut rejected the idea of blaming a single individual.

"We fought as a united MVA. Even a leader like Sharad Pawar, who commands immense respect in Maharashtra, faced defeat. This shows that we need to analyse the reasons behind the failure. One of the reasons is EVM irregularities and the misuse of the system, unconstitutional practices, and even judicial decisions left unresolved by Justice Chandrachud," he said.

More From This Section

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar takes a jibe at nephew over recent victory in Maharashtra polls

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde unanimously elected Shiv Sena's legislative party leader

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar formally elected as party leader, says NCP working president

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Never had such experience: Sharad Pawar on MVA's show in Maharashtra polls

Deepender Singh Hooda, Deepender Singh, Deepender

Congress MP Deepender Hooda calls Maharashtra polls outcome "astonishing"

Raut stressed that though internal differences might have existed within the MVA, the failure was collective.

He also accused the Mahayuti of conducting the elections in an unfair manner.

"I cannot call the elections fair given the numerous reports of discrepancies in EVMs, mismatched numbers, and vote irregularities across the state," Raut said.

Also Read

BJP, Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar backs Fadnavis, Shinde fights back: Who will be next Maha CM?

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar takes a jibe at nephew over recent victory in Maharashtra polls

Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar says no 'formula' under discussion for CM's post in Maharashtra

Raj Thackeray,Raj

MNS at risk of losing recognition after drawing blank in Maharashtra polls

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock benchmarks extend rally as Mahayuti wins Maharashtra Assembly polls

Topics : Election Commission of India Maharashtra Assembly Elections Sanjay Raut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon