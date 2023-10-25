close
Mizoram polls LIVE: 112 candidates crorepatis; state AAP chief richest

Mizoram polls 2023: Catch all the latest updates on Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Mizoram Assembly election 2023 LIVE: A total of 112 out of 174 candidates in the contention for Mizoram assembly polls are crorepatis,  with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Andrew Lalremkima Pachuau being the richest among them with declared assets worth nearly Rs 69 crore.

Around 64.4 per cent of the candidates declared assets worth Rs 1 crore or more. Pachuau is followed by R Vanlaltluanga of the Congress with Rs 55.6 crore assets whereas H Ginzalala  of the Zoram People's Movement is in the third position with a declared asset of Rs 36.9 crore.

Ramhlun-Edena, an independent candidate from Serchhip seat, is the poorest. He has movable assets worth Rs 1,500.

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

