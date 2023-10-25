close
Mizoram elections 2023: Minister claims MNF fulfilled 80% of manifesto

Lalruatkima asserted that the MNF had governed the state according to the agenda sketched out in their election manifesto

Mizo National Front

Mizo National Front (Source: Twitter)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Mizoram's information and public relations minister Lalruatkima asserted that the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has successfully fulfilled 80 per cent of the commitments made in their manifesto, according to a report by EastMojo. The minister highlighted the party's record in delivering on its election manifesto promises.

At a press conference, Lalruatkima underlined the "meticulous planning" that went into fashioning their governing philosophy. He asserted that the MNF had governed the state according to the agenda sketched out in their election manifesto.

Lalruatkima stated that the party is committed to ensuring the completion of the relocation of Assam Rifles in the upcoming term. Union Home Minister Amit Shah came on April 1 to inaugurate the new Assam Rifles complex at Zokhawsang. Despite senior officials advising them to relocate to Zokhawsang, they have made minor excuses to continue staying in their present location, he claimed.

Also Read: Providing shelter to Zo people ignoring Centre's directives: Mizoram CM

The MNF leader also said that the party's commitment to their manifesto was not superfluous, adding that opposition parties employed sophistry to criticise the MNF without examining the actual progress made in the state.

On Friday, Mizoram Chief Minister and MNF chief Zoramthanga exuded confidence that his party will retain power and win more than 25 seats in the 40-member assembly in the upcoming elections. The veteran leader said that the main opposition party, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), rather than the Congress, poses a potential threat to the MNF.

Also Read: Congress releases Mizoram manifesto: Promises LPG cylinders at Rs 750

Elections to the 40-seater Mizoram Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 3. The Election Commission of India has set the counting day for December 3. The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Currently, the ruling MNF holds 27 seats, the Congress has five, and the BJP one. 

