close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

174 candidates in fray for Mizoram assembly polls scheduled on November 7

The nominees represent five political parties, and the number includes 27 independents, a senior official said

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the Mizoram assembly polls scheduled on November 7, a senior official said on Monday.
The nominees represent five political parties, and the number includes 27 independents, he said.
Mizoram Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said that none of the 174 candidates, including 16 women, who cleared scrutiny earlier, had withdrawn their candidature on the last day of the process on Monday.
The number of contesting candidates this time is 35 less than the figure in 2018.
Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.
A total of 8,56,868 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections.
Earlier on Saturday, scrutiny of nominations was conducted and 173 candidates cleared the process. The nomination paper of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate Lorrain Lalpeklian Chinzah from Lawngtlai East assembly was accepted after being re-scrutinised on Sunday.
Lorrain's paper had discrepancies as one of his 10 witnesses did not add his signature.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

Congress releases Mizoram manifesto: Promises LPG cylinders at Rs 750

Congress revived in Mizoram, will provide good governance: Ex CM Thanhawla

Mizoram Assembly elections 2023: ZPM rules out electoral alliance with BJP

AAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

MNF will retain power, bag more than 25 seats: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Topics : Mizoram Election Northeast India

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon