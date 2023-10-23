174 candidates in fray for Mizoram assembly polls scheduled on November 7

A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the Mizoram assembly polls scheduled on November 7, a senior official said on Monday.

The nominees represent five political parties, and the number includes 27 independents, he said.

Mizoram Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said that none of the 174 candidates, including 16 women, who cleared scrutiny earlier, had withdrawn their candidature on the last day of the process on Monday.

The number of contesting candidates this time is 35 less than the figure in 2018.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

A total of 8,56,868 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections.

Earlier on Saturday, scrutiny of nominations was conducted and 173 candidates cleared the process. The nomination paper of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate Lorrain Lalpeklian Chinzah from Lawngtlai East assembly was accepted after being re-scrutinised on Sunday.

Lorrain's paper had discrepancies as one of his 10 witnesses did not add his signature.