Mizoram elections LIVE: Won't share stage with PM Modi, says CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram polls 2023 LIVE: Catch all the latest updates on Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 here

Mizoram Assembly elections LIVE: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said he will not share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he comes here to campaign for the ensuing assembly elections. PM Modi is likely to visit Mamit town in the western part of the state on October 30, and campaign for the BJP candidates.

"The people of Mizoram are all Christians. When the people of Manipur (Meities) burned hundreds of churches in Manipur, they were (Mizos) totally against that kind of idea. To have sympathy with the BJP at this time will be a big minus point for my party," Zoramthanga said.

Zoramthanga's MNF is a part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA at the Centre. However, the party does not work with the BJP in Mizoram.

Elections to the 40-seater Mizoram Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 3. The Election Commission of India has set the counting day for December 3. The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Currently, the ruling MNF holds 27 seats, the Congress has five, and the BJP has one.

Topics : Mizoram state assembly election Mizoram Assembly polls Assembly elections

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

