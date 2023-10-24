close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Providing shelter to Zo people ignoring Centre's directives: Mizoram CM

Over 31,000 people from Myanmar and Bangladesh have taken shelter in different parts of Mizoram, according to state officials

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

File image

Press Trust of India Aizawl
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Asking people to vote for the MNF, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said he was committed to the cause of Mizo nationalism, and his government was providing shelter to Zo ethnic immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh defying the Centre's directive to deport them.
Addressing a function to mark the 62nd anniversary of MNF, he said that he had "threatened" to resign when he was asked to pull back personnel of the Mizoram Police from the state's border with Assam during the 2021 clashes.
"Young people will continue to champion Mizo nationalism amid the crisis faced by our brothers and sisters from neighbouring states and countries," he said.
"Defying the Centre's directive to deport them, my government has been protecting the Zo ethnic people from Myanmar and Bangladesh. We will continue to protect our brothers and sisters from Myanmar and Bangladesh, ignoring the Centre's directions," he added.
Over 31,000 people from Myanmar and Bangladesh have taken shelter in different parts of Mizoram, according to state officials.
The Myanmar nationals, mostly from Chin state, fled to Mizoram following a military coup in the neighbouring country in February 2021, while the asylum seekers from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) came to the state after a military offensive against an ethnic insurgent group, they said.
Mizoram shares a 510-km long porous border with Myanmar and a 318-km boundary with Bangladesh.
Zoramthanga said that the wind of Mizo nationalism is blowing in different parts of the state, and more people are coming out in support of his party.
"The MNF's prospect is improving steadily. Our God will not forsake us midway. He will provide us the required number of MLAs to form the next government," he claimed.
Without sharing the details, Zoramthanga said he had threatened to resign as the chief minister when he was asked to pull back the state police forces from the border with Assam.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Mizoram polls: Snubbed by MNF, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo set to join BJP

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

Mizoram elections LIVE: Won't share stage with PM Modi, says CM Zoramthanga

174 candidates in fray for Mizoram assembly polls scheduled on November 7

Congress releases Mizoram manifesto: Promises LPG cylinders at Rs 750

Congress revived in Mizoram, will provide good governance: Ex CM Thanhawla

Mizoram Assembly elections 2023: ZPM rules out electoral alliance with BJP

"After that, they relented," he said, referring to the 2021 clash at the inter-state border.
A violent clash between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram in July 2021 claimed the lives of six people.
The border dispute between the two states is a long-standing issue, which stemmed from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.
There is no proper ground demarcation between the two neighbouring states after Mizoram was carved out as a Union Territory from Assam in 1972.
Mizoram will vote for its 40-member assembly on November 7, and the votes will be counted on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Mizoram Mizoram state assembly election Assembly polls Assembly elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon