Mizoram's results day: 4,000 personnel to be involved in counting of votes

Nearly 4000 personnel will be involved in the counting of votes of Mizoram assembly polls on December 3, said Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas

Indian army, security forces

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas told ANI that, around 4000 personnel will be involved in the counting of votes

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 10:29 AM IST
As the assembly election results day nears, Mizoram ramps up preparations for counting of votes.
Nearly 4000 personnel will be involved in the counting of votes of Mizoram assembly polls on December 3, said Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas.
The State Election department is fully prepared for the counting of votes which will be held on December 3 in 13 counting centres across the state.
Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas told ANI that, around 4000 personnel will be involved in the counting of votes.
"There are 13 counting centres across the state and 40 counting halls. We are fully prepared for the counting," Madhup Vyas said.
He further said that, all the EVMs are securely placed in the strong rooms in the districts headquarters.
On the other hand, H Lianzela, Additional CEO of Mizoram said that, there will be 399 EVM tables and 56 Postal Ballot tables in 40 counting halls across the state.
Polling for 40-member Mizoram assembly was held on November 7 and 80.66 percent of voters turnout was recorded in the state.
Earlier, Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla told ANI that, all arrangements have been made for an incident-free day of counting.
"The counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls will take place on December 3 as decided by the ECI in various districts. All the voting machines are securely placed in various districts. We will be helping out the civil administration in the counting of votes. The CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) from outside Mizoram, central forces are already here. Additionally, IRBn and Mizoram armed police have also been deployed. Full proof arrangements have been made for incident-free counting of votes," Anil Shukla said.
Out of 174 candidates who contested in the assembly polls, ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress had contested all 40 seats each while BJP contested in 23 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

